Football: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger charged with misconduct for shoving fourth official during Burnley game

Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (right) is sent to the stands by English referee Jonathan Moss (left) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on Jan 22, 2017.
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the Football Association said on Monday.

Wenger was angered by a decision to award Burnley a penalty late in the game on Sunday which Arsenal won 2-1.

"It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official," the FA said in a statement.

"It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."

Wenger has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond.

