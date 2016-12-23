Football: Argentina claim top honours, S'pore drop 3 spots to 165th

ZURICH • While Argentina continued to remain at the top of the Fifa world rankings, which were updated yesterday, Singapore dropped three places to joint 165th.

The Argentinians, who were beaten in the final of the Copa America by Chile, won 10 of their 15 games this year to finish in front of arch-rivals Brazil. World champions Germany are in third place, ahead of Chile, Belgium and Colombia.

Singapore, who had a poor run last month when they won only one of the four matches they played, also crashed out of the group stage of the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup.

They are now ranked sixth out of 11 AFF teams, with the Philippines (120), five-time AFF Cup winners Thailand (126), Vietnam (134), Myanmar (159) and Malaysia (161) ahead of them. Laos (167), Indonesia (171), Cambodia (173), Brunei (190) and Timor Leste (191) prop up the AFF table below them.

Iran (29) is the top Asian nation, with South Korea second (37) and Japan (45) third.

Argentina also inherited the "team of the year" title from Belgium, who the South Americans displaced from the Fifa rankings summit in April.

FIFA RANKINGS: SOUTH-EAST ASIA

(change in position from November) 120 (-3) Philippines 126 (+3) Thailand 134 (-5) Vietnam 159 (+7) Myanmar 161 (-5) Malaysia 165= (-3) Singapore 167 (-) Laos 171= (+8) Indonesia 173 (-5) Cambodia 190 (-) Brunei 191= (-) Timor Leste SOURCE: Fifa.com

The performance by 2014 World Cup finalists Argentina is especially noteworthy, given that their country's football association was taken over by a Fifa normalisation committee in June following accusations of mismanagement and misuse of match broadcasting funds.

Argentina, led by Edgardo Bauza, are also the ninth-best movers on the rankings for this year.

Like Argentina, France too lost their own continental showpiece - Euro 2016 - in extra time to Portugal on home soil but were named "mover of the year" after gaining the most ranking points with 13 wins out of 17 games.

France remain seventh in the rankings, ahead of European champions Portugal, while Uruguay and Spain complete the unchanged top 10.

Another team who made an impressive move on the list was Guinea-Bissau, who have jumped 78 places to 68th since December last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE