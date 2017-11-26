Football: Another fine away win for Silva's Watford

LONDON (REUTERS)- Watford's Portuguese manager Marco Silva, coveted by Everton, enhanced his reputation further as his side consolidated eighth place with a dominant performance in a 3-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday (Nov 25).

It was their fourth away win and maintained a run of having scored at least two goals in every game on the road this season.

Will Hughes, the midfielder who got his first Premier League goal last week, added another one in the first 20 minutes, steering in a cut-back by Marvin Zeegelaar.

Just before halftime Zeegelaar forced an own goal by American DeAndre Yedlin, and striker Andre Gray added the third, made by the impressive Brazilian Richarlison.