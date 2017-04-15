Football: Angel Di Maria brace keeps PSG on Monaco's tail

PARIS (REUTERS) - French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kept up the pressure on leaders Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 after Angel Di Maria scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win at Angers on Friday.

PSG, who are bidding for a fifth successive French title, moved level on 74 points with Monaco, having played a game more than the league leaders who are at home to second-bottom Dijon on Saturday.

Angers stayed 12th on 39 points.

The visitors, who were missing several regular starters, were made to work hard for their win as goalkeeper Kevin Trapp produced a pair of superb saves at crunch moments.

The keeper kept out a swerving Nicolas Pepe effort, before Argentina winger Di Maria fired PSG ahead with a sublime 28th-minute free kick, curling his shot from 25 metres into the bottom left corner.

Top scorer Edinson Cavani missed a chance to double PSG's lead shortly before half-time, blasting his close-range shot over the bar after a defence-splitting pass by Javier Pastore.

Angers came forward with more purpose after the break, and nearly grabbed an equaliser in the 73rd minute, when Trapp tipped over a thumping Cheikh Ndoye header from six metres.

The lively Di Maria sealed PSG's win in the 84th minute with a crisp finish after good work by substitute Lucas Moura, stretching their unbeaten league run to 14 games.