Football: Ancelotti hails 'fantastic' five-in-a-row Bayern

BERLIN (AFP) - Carlo Ancelotti hailed Bayern Munich's "fantastic" fifth successive Bundesliga title after their 6-0 rout of 10-man Wolfsburg clinched the trophy with three games to spare.

"This Bundesliga season was a fantastic experience," said Ancelotti, who secured the title in his first year in Germany after victory in Wolfsburg left Bayern 10 points clear of RB Leipzig.

Robert Lewandowski netted twice while David Alaba, Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich and Arjen Robben also scored as Bayern demolished their relegation-threatened opponets at the Volkswagen Arena.

For Ancelotti, 57, it was his 19th trophy won as a manager as he delivered Bayern their 27th league crown - 18 more than any other German club.

The Italian has now lifted league titles in four different countries after winning Serie A with AC Milan, the Premier League with Chelsea, and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I am very happy, this win was important and it's a fantastic experience," said Ancelotti.

"The team has done a very good job and I would like to thank this fantastic club.

"I am lucky to be here with these great players and the fans who have supported us so fantastically all season.

"We deserved the title, we played nice football.

"Now is the time to celebrate and after that, we will prepare for the new season as best as possible."

Despite the title success, Ancelotti knows his first season in Bavaria will be overshadowed by Bayern's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid and German Cup semi-final loss at home to Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga triumph is consolation for Wednesday's 3-2 cup defeat against Dortmund, which denied Ancelotti the chance of emulating predecessor Pep Guardiola with a domestic double in his first season.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has said just one title "is a bit too little" for a club that craves success, but chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge praised the record-extending achievement of a fifth straight title.

"This is something exceptional and unbelievable," said Rummenigge. "I believe we completely deserve to be champions."

Bayern captain Philipp Lahm will retire at the end of the season and will lift the Bundesliga trophy for the eighth time after the final league match on May 20.

"We really deserved that as a team," said Lahm.

"It wasn't a foregone conclusion we would win the title with three games left to play.

"We scored our goals at the right time and we showed how much joy we take from playing, that makes it hard for every opponent."

The 33-year-old will hang up his boots having also led Germany to the 2014 World Cup.

He has claimed every major honour with Bayern - notably winning the 2013 Champions League as well as the German Cup six times.

"The figures are pretty good, but 16 goals in 515 matches means there's room for improvement," quipped Lahm.