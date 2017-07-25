Football: Alvaro Morata makes Chelsea debut as Blues fall 2-3 to Bayern Munich in ICC S'pore

SINGAPORE - Spanish striker Alvaro Morata made his Chelsea debut, coming off the bench in Chelsea's 2-3 loss to German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday, in the first of three matches at the International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore pre-season tournament.

Played at the National Stadium, Bayern were up 2-0 within the opening 15 minutes, courtesy of goals from Rafinha and Thomas Muller, who was the captain of the day.

Bayern were dominant as Muller added to his tally in the 27th minute with a sweet strike from distance, finding the bottom right of Thibault Courtois' net as the Chelsea defenders backed off the German star.

Chelsea managed to reduce the deficit to 1-3 in the first half, with Marcos Alonso scoring from in injury time.

Bayern's new loan signing James Rodriguez then wasted three good chances after the restart, with a header going narrowly wide followed by two shots missed.

The introduction of David Luiz for Chelsea allowed him to surge forward, with the centre-back's deflected effort clipping the Bayern post and going out.

In the 84th min, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored to make the scoreline respectable.