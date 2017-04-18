Football: All members of Team LKT and Team Game Changers cleared for April 29 FAS election

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday (April 18) unveiled the official list of candidates who have qualified to stand in the April 29 election of council members.

Both nine-member teams - Team LKT and Team Game Changers - contesting the election on a slate basis have been cleared by the FAS' Electoral Committee (EC) to stand at the polls.

Team LKT is led by former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong, while Hougang United chairman Bill Ng is helming Team Game Changers.

The announcement comes amid a donation saga that has dominated the pre-election talk. At the centre of the debate is a $500,000 donation that Ng, as chairman of National Football League club Tiong Bahru FC, made to the FAS in 2014.

The money was then given to the Asean Football Federation (AFF) to help develop its football management system.

In a statement sent on Monday (April 17), Ng said he gave the money "strictly on the basis that the money was to be used to benefit Singapore football, especially our local clubs".

This contradicts an earlier statement sent by the FAS, which claimed that Ng knew the money was for the AFF's football management system.

Following Ng's claim, an FAS spokesman said: "We disagree with these baseless allegations and will present the details in due course."

The FAS election will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub, when the association's 44 affiliates will, for the first time, vote in a new set of leaders.