Football: Aleksandar Kolarov exits Manchester City for Roma

London (AFP) - Serbian international defender Aleksandar Kolarov became the fourth full-back to leave Manchester City this summer when he completed a permanent switch to Italian Serie A side AS Roma on Saturday.

Kolarov, 31, joins fellow full-backs Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta in leaving City since the end of last season.

The move is expected to pave the way for a swoop for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy while Brazilian right-back Danilo has also joined City from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Kolarov spent seven years at the Etihad Stadium, a period that saw City win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

"When I came in 2010, honestly, I didn't expect to play so long," Kolarov in an official statement on City's official website (www.mancity.com).

"Today is the day I have to say goodbye. Everything was quick the last couple of days. For me, it's a very sad day."