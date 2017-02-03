Football: Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 first-leg draw in Copa del Rey semi-finals

MADRID (REUTERS) - Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goal-less draw at home in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.

Celta's Iago Aspas was denied by the woodwork in the 67th minute at the Balaidos stadium.

Alaves, who are attempting to reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time, will host the second leg on Feb 8.

Three-time finalists Celta, who knocked out Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, dominated possession for most of the first half only for Alaves to create the first chance in the 40th minute.

The visitors launched a counter-attack that ended with Manu Garcia getting on the end of Victor Camarasa's cross that drew a flying save from Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

Celta almost broke the deadlock on 58 minutes but Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco kept out Aspas' shot.

Alaves substitute Edgar Mendez shot straight at Alvarez in the 78th minute.

Barcelona won 2-1 at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the other semi-final, ahead of next week's return leg at the Nou Camp.