Football: Aguero's club season over, says Man City boss Guardiola

LONDON (AFP) - Argentine international striker Sergio Aguero faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup in Russia after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday (April 20) his club season was over.

Guardiola, whose side secured the Premier League title last Sunday, said the 29-year-old would be sidelined for four to five weeks following minor knee surgery.

Aguero is City’s top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions this season.

The injury, suffered in training on March 10, does not appear to rule him out of Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

Asked if the striker’s season was over, Guardiola said: “Here, yeah. He will be out for four or five weeks. He is in Barcelona right now. We are going to fight to get him to the World Cup.”

The World Cup starts in mid-June, with Argentina due to play their opening match against Iceland in Moscow on June 16.

“Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee,” Aguero tweeted on Tuesday.

“Fully motivated to get back soon to the field.”

Aguero, who has 199 goals for the club, has not started a game since City’s victory over Chelsea on March 4.

Following a month-long lay-off he returned to action as a late substitute in the derby defeat to Manchester United on April 7, when he was hurt in a controversial challenge from Ashley Young that went unpunished.

The striker was this week named in the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Premier League team of the year.