MILAN (REUTERS) - AC Milan fired coach Vincenzo Montella on Monday (Nov 27) and immediately announced that he would be replaced by former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, the Serie A club said in a statement.

Montella was dismissed one day after a 0-0 home draw with Torino left big-spending Milan seventh in Serie A with 20 points from 14 games.

Gattuso was previously manager of the club's youth team.