Football: Abraham among uncapped trio in England squad for German, Brazil friendlies

LONDON (AFP) - Swansea striker Tammy Abraham was one of three uncapped players named in a youthful England football squad on Thursday for their forthcoming friendly matches against Germany and Brazil.

Abraham, 20, who is on loan at the English Premier League side, has scored five goals in 13 games for Swansea this season. He received his first call-up along with his Chelsea club-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, currently on loan at Crystal Palace, and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, has played seven games for Palace, while 20-year-old Gomez has become Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's first-choice pick at right-back for Premier League games.

Gareth Southgate's side begin their preparations for next year's World Cup against world champions Germany at Wembley on Nov 10 before facing off against Brazil at the same venue four days later.

Manchester United auxiliary man Ashley Young has earned a recall, over four years after his last cap, while Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose made his return following a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks kept his place in the squad after impressing on his debut in last month's 1-0 win away to Lithuania in World Cup qualifying.

But there was no room for United centre-back Chris Smalling, Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere or the Liverpool pair of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (West Ham, on loan from Manchester City), Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton). Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Man United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), John Stones (Man City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Man United). Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Man City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Harry Winks (Tottenham). Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Man United), Jesse Lingard (Man United), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Tammy Abraham (Swansea/Wal, on loan from Chelsea), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).