Football: A timeline of Jose Mourinho's spat with Antonio Conte

A humiliating day

October 2016: Jose Mourinho endured a nightmare return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea won 4-0, with Blues manager Antonio Conte celebrating passionately.

Italian TV reported that the Manchester United manager told his counterpart at the final whistle: "You don't celebrate like that at 4-0, you can do it at 1-0, otherwise it's humiliating for us."

Resurrecting overlooked Moses

November 2016: With Victor Moses thriving at right wing-back, Conte wondered aloud why the Nigerian was overlooked by Mourinho who sent him out on loan thrice.

"I noticed his potential from the first days of the summer retreat," the Italian told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I find it incredible that someone like him has been overlooked."

Mourinho defensive dig

February 2017: Mourinho tipped Chelsea to win the Premier League title not without calling them a defensive team.

"Chelsea are a very good defensive team," he said. "They defend very well and with lots of players and I think in this situation a very defensive team wins the title with counter-attack goals and set-pieces goals, so I don't think they will let it slip but football is football."

Seeing red

March 2017: Both managers had to be separated after Marcos Alonso was fouled in their FA Cup quarter-final clash. United midfielder Ander Herrera picked up two yellow cards for challenges on Eden Hazard as Chelsea won 1-0.

Mourinho bemoaned the red card while Conte suggested United targeted Hazard. "A tactic to play and go to kick an opponent? It's not football for me," the Blues boss said.

Money cannot buy title

April 2017: As Chelsea closed in on the title, Conte offered Mourinho, who spent over £150 million on new signings, a reminder.

He said: "I think this season it's very important to understand that it's not always who spends more money who wins... This season isn't the only season the Manchester clubs have spent a lot of money. Look at the past. It's normal."

Things are getting hairy

July 2017: After guiding Chelsea to the league title, Conte said: "Two years ago Chelsea finished 10th. That cannot happen again. We know the difficulty and for sure we want to avoid the Mourinho season with Chelsea."

The Portuguese responded by alluding to Conte's hair transplant. "I could answer in many different ways but I'm not going to lose my hair to speak about Antonio Conte," Mourinho said.

Who is the cry baby?

October 2017: After United defeated Benfica in the Champions League, Mourinho aimed a jibe at Conte said: "I never speak about injuries. Other managers, they cry, they cry, they cry when a player is injured."

The Italian hit back: "I think he has to think about his team and start looking at himself, not others. I think that, a lot of times, Mourinho (likes to concentrate on) what is happening at Chelsea."

Touchline clown

Jan 4, 2018: Mourinho suggested that he has mellowed over the years, unlike the likes of Conte.

"Because I don't behave as a clown on the touchline, it means that I lost my passion," he said. "I prefer to behave the way I am doing it, much more mature, better for my team and myself, I don't think you have to behave like a crazy guy on the touchline to have that passion."

Demenza senile

Jan 5: Conte said: "I think he has to see himself in the past - maybe he was speaking about himself in the past. Maybe, sometimes, I think that someone forgets what's said in the past, which is his behaviour. Sometimes I think there is, I don't know the name, but demenza senile... when you forget what you do in the past."

No fixing

Jan 6: Mourinho acknowledged he made mistakes in the past but declared that he would never be banned for match-fixing. Conte received a four-month suspension in 2012 for failing to report alleged match-fixing while at Siena but was acquitted of the charges in 2016.

Little man

Jan 7: Conte said: "I think when there are these types of comments, comments where you try to offend the person and don't know the truth, then you are a little man. In the past he was a little man in many circumstances, he's a little man in the present and for sure he will be a little man in the future."