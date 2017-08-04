Football: A look at the evolution of the transfer record

Mark August 3, 2017, in your calendar. It is the day that Neymar's €222 million (£198 million, S$353 million) transfer was completed and will become the incredible yardstick which future deals will be judged.

The transfer market has come a long way since Alf Common became the first footballer to be valued at £1,000 in 1905. The Straits Times looks at the evolution of the transfer market over the last century.

£1,000 (S$1,780): Alf Common, 1905

The English striker joins Middlesbrough from Sunderland in the first four-figure transfer fee.

£23,000: Bernabee Ferreyra, 1932

The Argentinian became the first non-British player to break the world record, joining River Plate from Tigre.

£152,000: Luis Suarez Miramontes, 1961

The Spanish midfielder's move from Barcelona to Inter Milan is the first six-figure transfer deal.



Barcelona’s Luis Suarez reacts during a match at Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain. PHOTO: REUTERS



£1m: Trevor Francis, 1979

Born in Plymouth, Francis made his name as a striker with Birmingham City and in February, 1979, moved to Nottingham Forrest as the first million-pound footballer.



Trevor Francis of Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during the League Division One match held in April 1980 in England. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



£3m: Diego Maradona, 1982

The record was twice broken for Maradona, with his move from Boca Juniors to Barca and his £5m switch to Napoli in 1984.

£15m: Alan Shearer, 1996

The Premier League showed its emerging financial muscle when the England striker joined Newcastle from Blackburn.

£37m: Luis Figo, 2000

The Portugal playmaker's acrimonious move from Barcelona to Real Madrid kickstarted the galactico era in earnest.

£80m: Cristiano Ronaldo, 2009



Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Real Madrid prised the Portuguese from Manchester United.

£89m: Paul Pogba, 2016



Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates with the trophy at the EFL Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Feb 26, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Frenchman overtook Gareth Bale as the world's most expensive player in rejoining Manchester United from Juventus.