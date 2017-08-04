Football: A look at the evolution of the transfer record

Neymar of Barcelona reacts during their International Champions Cup football match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 29, 2017.
Neymar of Barcelona reacts during their International Champions Cup football match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

Mark August 3, 2017, in your calendar. It is the day that Neymar's €222 million (£198 million, S$353 million) transfer was completed and will become the incredible yardstick which future deals will be judged.

The transfer market has come a long way since Alf Common became the first footballer to be valued at £1,000 in 1905. The Straits Times looks at the evolution of the transfer market over the last century.

£1,000 (S$1,780): Alf Common, 1905

The English striker joins Middlesbrough from Sunderland in the first four-figure transfer fee.

£23,000: Bernabee Ferreyra, 1932

The Argentinian became the first non-British player to break the world record, joining River Plate from Tigre.

£152,000: Luis Suarez Miramontes, 1961

The Spanish midfielder's move from Barcelona to Inter Milan is the first six-figure transfer deal.


Barcelona’s Luis Suarez reacts during a match at Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain. PHOTO: REUTERS

£1m: Trevor Francis, 1979

Born in Plymouth, Francis made his name as a striker with Birmingham City and in February, 1979, moved to Nottingham Forrest as the first million-pound footballer.


Trevor Francis of Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during the League Division One match held in April 1980 in England. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

£3m: Diego Maradona, 1982

The record was twice broken for Maradona, with his move from Boca Juniors to Barca and his £5m switch to Napoli in 1984.

 

£15m: Alan Shearer, 1996

The Premier League showed its emerging financial muscle when the England striker joined Newcastle from Blackburn.

£37m: Luis Figo, 2000

The Portugal playmaker's acrimonious move from Barcelona to Real Madrid kickstarted the galactico era in earnest.

£80m: Cristiano Ronaldo, 2009


Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.  PHOTO: AFP

Real Madrid prised the Portuguese from Manchester United.

£89m: Paul Pogba, 2016


Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates with the trophy at the EFL Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Feb 26, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Frenchman overtook Gareth Bale as the world's most expensive player in rejoining Manchester United from Juventus.

