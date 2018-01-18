Football: A good night's sleep has been the secret to my stellar form this season, says Kevin de Bruyne

SINGAPORE - Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has revealed a secret to his sparkling form this season; his baby finally sleeping through the night.

The 26-year-old Belgian playmaker became a father in March 2016 after his wife, Michele Lacroix, gave birth to their son Mason Milian.

In an video shared with The Straits Times by City on Wednesday (Jan 17), de Bruyne said that being able to settle into life in Manchester after his £54million ($98.8 million) move from German club Wolfsburg in Aug 2015 has also contributed to his fine form.

He has racked up 12 assists and seven goals in 31 games for City in all competitions this season. City lead the Premier League on 62 points after 23 games, 12 more than their cross town rivals Manchester United.

"I feel good. Obviously when you come here, there is a lot to do," de Bruyne said in the video.

"Moving is a big thing and, at the same time you need to perform well, set up a house... I was getting a little one at the time too, so I was busy with a lot of things.

"We talked about it, me and my wife, that lately... it has been a quiet half-year for us, and we didn't have much to do.

"A lot of things that needed to be done have been done in the past (two) years.

"And the little one is finally starting to sleep, so... finally!"

De Bruyne had previously also pointed to a month-long break before the current season started, as being key to helping him feel "re-energised".

He also opened up the joys of fatherhood.

Last year, he posted a photo of Mason and Lacroix as a toddler, side by side, saying the baby looks "more like Michele when she was young".

"He's got things from both (my wife and I)," he said, with a grin.

"He's very busy, very loud, and likes to play outside."

And even though Mason will only turn two in a couple of months, he is already one of de Bruyne's biggest fans.

"He starts to recognise (matches)," said de Bruyne.

"He is not always watching because he likes to play around.

"But sometimes when I am (on the screen) a long time, he's like: 'Oh, I know it's daddy... It's nice."

De Bruyne's fine form has made him one of the most coveted players in Europe, with Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes telling German magazine Kicker in a recent interview he would "give my last shirt" for the opportunity to sign him.

However, recent reports have suggested City are looking to tie their star man down to a six-year deal with a basic wage of around £200,000 (S$366,196) a week, and de Bruyne himself seems keen to extend his stay in England.

He said in a recent interview with British tabloid The Daily Star: "I made the right decision in coming to City and my family feels the same, so everything is good.

"The team is going in the right direction and that is also important.

"I always say in football that a lot of things can happen very quickly but I'm very happy here and the people at the club know that.

"I've no feeling to go anywhere else and I enjoy being part of the project here and playing the kind of football we are playing."