Football: 10 things you need to know about Manchester City's Premier League triumph

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP, NYTIMES, GUARDIAN) - Manchester City claimed the English Premier League title without kicking a ball when title rivals Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at cellar dwellers West Bromwich Albion on Sunday (April 15).

Here are 10 things you should know about their achievement this season:

1. City have won the title with five games to spare, equalling the English top-flight record which was first set by United in 1907-08. The United side of 2000-01 and Everton's 1984-85 team also won the title with five games to spare.

2. It is Abu Dhabi-owned City's third title in seven seasons and their first since former boss Manuel Pellegrini achieved the feat in 2013-14.

3. Pep Guardiola is the first Spaniard to win the English top-flight title. He has won the top-flight league title in seven of his nine seasons as a manager. He captured three La Liga titles as manager of Barcelona and three German Bundesliga titles as boss of Bayern Munich.

4. City have 87 points from their 33 games thus far, which is more points than 11 previous Premier League champions had won at the end of their title-winning campaigns - including their last title win in 2013-14 (86).

5. This season, the Citizens have sat at the summit of the league for 240 days - one day fewer than United have spent at the top of the table since Sergio Aguero scored to win City the league title in May 2012.

6. City skipper Vincent Kompany has now won three Premier League titles since joining 10 years ago. Only two other players have captained more Premier League title winners - Chelsea's John Terry (five titles) and Manchester United's former captain Roy Keane (four).

7. Currently, City have scored scored 93 goals to lead the scoring chart. Liverpool are second, on 78. City have conceded only 25 goals, one fewer than United.

8. They also top the league in possession (71.22 per cent) with Arsenal second on 62.43 per cent.

9. In a testament to Guardiola's famed passing philosophy, City have made an incredible 21,473 successful passes so far. Arsenal are second on 17,520, reported Opta.

10. With five games to go, City could yet top the league by a record margin, with a record points haul, having won more games and scored more goals than any team before them.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany via Twitter: "Champions!!!!!! What a great feeling!! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans."

Former England captain Gary Lineker, who is now a pundit, tweeted: "Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the Premier League title. Thoroughly deserved and won with a style of football that is truly joyous to watch. Well played."

Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the Premier League title. Thoroughly deserved and won with a style of football that is truly joyous to watch. Well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 15, 2018

Sky Sports PL on Twitter: "Once in a blue moon you get a team as special as this Manchester City side!

"Form is temporary, class is permanent. Congratulations to #MCFC!"

Even Tinder got in on the act, tweeting: "Looks like we swiped right on a winner. Congrats to @ManCity on becoming the 2017-18 Premier League champions!"