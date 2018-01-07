Fleetwood give Leicester a scare in 0-0 stalemate

Leicester City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is rooted to the spot as a shot from Fleetwood Town's Ashley Hunter (not in picture) is deflected onto the foot of the post while his defenders Yohan Benalouane, Ben Chilwell and Fleetwood striker Devante Cole look on.

Fleetwood, who play in England's third-tier League One will get to face their Premier League opponents again in a replay, after holding the Foxes to a goal-less draw at the Highbury Stadium.

Leicester were missing striker Jamie Vardy. The England striker, who had to sit out because of a groin problem, is a Fleetwood old boy.