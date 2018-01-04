Fixture pile-up 'kills' players

LONDON • Pep Guardiola claimed that the fixture pile-up over the holiday season is hazardous after Manchester City wrapped up their fourth game in 11 days with a 3-1 Premier League victory over Watford on Tuesday.

It was business as usual for Guardiola's side after they bounced back from the end of their 18-game winning streak with a draw at Crystal Palace just 48 hours earlier.

The packed programme is a stark contrast to other top European leagues, who all have winter breaks.

"We made five changes from the last game but it's not our fault," the City manager said.

"I know here in England the show must go on, but that's not normal.

"The big bosses should reflect on that. We're going to kill the players. They don't think about the players but they have to.

FOOTBALLERS NEED PROTECTION It's not basketball or tennis - the players need recovery. Just see how many muscular injuries there are. PEP GUARDIOLA, Manchester City coach, on the unique demands of football.

"They play 11 months in a row. The players have to be protected but I know it won't happen. Here in England, you don't protect the players. But you have to look for the quality not the quantity."

His fellow Premier League managers - Jose Mourinho of Manchester United, Chelsea's Antonio Conte, Arsenal's Arsene Wenger and West Bromwich's Alan Pardew - have also called for the schedule to be reviewed.

Under the circumstance of Guardiola being more wary of fatigue and injuries, Marco Silva's Watford might feel they got off quite lightly at the Etihad Stadium.

A goal down inside 38 seconds, they looked in danger of feeling the force of this City team once more, but for once the league's runaway leaders showed a little mercy, settling for just three goals by their usual buccaneering standards.

With Raheem Sterling's early goal followed swiftly by an own goal from Christian Kabasele, it was a suitably emphatic response by City to the rare disappointment of the draw at Palace.

But this was a performance that peaked inside the opening 20 minutes before a stress-free second half in which Sergio Aguero made it 3-0 and Andre Gray scored a late consolation for Watford.

That the victory was engineered by David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, resuming their creative partnership in midfield, would be of greater satisfaction to Guardiola.

The former had missed two matches for personal reasons, while the latter was declared fit despite that wild challenge from Palace's Jason Puncheon on Sunday. But Guardiola was not in the mood to celebrate as defender Kyle Walker ended the match clutching his right thigh. And the manager pointed to that as evidence of the demands of the hectic schedule.

"You cannot play at 12pm at Selhurst Park and are thinking about the game two days later. It's not basketball or tennis - the players need recovery," the Spaniard added.

"Just see how many muscular injuries there are. The schedule does not protect the player. I think the schedule will always happen because of the tradition but think about the players - they are artists."

His frustration had also been stoked by a knee ligament injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus against Palace that could rule the City striker out for up to six weeks.

He added that Silva may miss further matches due to his personal issues, which the Spain international yesterday revealed on Twitter to be his prematurely born baby son fighting for his life.

Guardiola added: "He's free to stay or leave, it depends. He wants to stay because he enjoys it but family is the most important thing in life. It doesn't matter if we drop a lot of points, I'd never push him. "

City next host fellow Premier League side Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, as Guardiola continues the challenge to win all four titles on offer this season.

