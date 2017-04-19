Five of Barcelona's finest comebacks

IPSWICH TOWN, 1977 UEFA CUP

• 1st leg: 0-3

• 2nd leg: 3-0 (3-1 on penalties)

Future Barcelona coach Bobby Robson's Ipswich looked to have this last-16 tie in the bag with a famous 3-0 home success. However, inspired by Johan Cruyff's double and an 87th-minute penalty from Carles Rexach, Barca levelled. After a goal-less extra time, the hosts prevailed 3-1 on penalties.

ANDERLECHT, 1978 CUP WINNERS' CUP

• 1st leg: 0-3

• 2nd leg: 3-0 (4-1 on penalties)

A year later, Barca produced a second-round fightback on their way to winning the trophy. Johann Krankl, Juan Carlos Heredia and Rafael Zuviria got the goals in normal time before Dutch legend Johan Neeskens struck the decisive penalty.

IFK GOTHENBURG, 1986 EUROPEAN CUP

• 1st leg: 0-3

• 2nd leg: 3-0 (5-4 on penalties)

Pichi Alonso's hat-trick overturned a semi-final deficit against Swedish champions Gothenburg before Barca completed another shootout victory.

AC MILAN, 2013 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

• 1st leg: 0-2

• 2nd leg: 4-0

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri already knows what a bruised Barca are capable of. In 2013, his Milan led 2-0 in the last-16 tie. However, Lionel Messi quickly cancelled out the advantage with two sensational first-half strikes before David Villa and Jordi Alba completed the comeback.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN, 2017 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

• 1st leg: 0-4

• 2nd leg: 6-1

No side had ever overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit in Champions League history and even Neymar declared Barca had just a one per cent chance. However, the Brazilian inspired a mad final 10-minute spell. Luis Suarez, Layvin Kurzawa's own goal and a Messi penalty brought Barca back into the tie before Edison Cavani's away goal looked to have given PSG the breathing space they needed. But Neymar's brilliant free kick and penalty set up a grandstand finish as his cross was then turned home by Sergio Roberto in the 95th minute.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE