First away win eases Palace's troubles

Christian Benteke ending his 14-match drought by opening the scoring with Crystal Palace's first away goal this season. They won 3-0.
LONDON • Christian Benteke atoned for last week's penalty miss the best way he knew how, scoring a goal and creating another to lead Crystal Palace to their first away win of the Premier League season.

After apologising to his team-mates for ignoring team orders to take, and miss, a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, Benteke registered his first goal in 1,106 minutes in the 3-0 win over Leicester yesterday.

The Belgian put the visitors in front with a glancing header from Andros Townsend's whipped-in cross.

Then, five minutes before halftime, the striker played in Wilfried Zaha, who out-foxed Ben Chilwell before drilling a low shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Benteke said: "I've been really patient and I've been through a hard time. But I'm a big believer, worked hard and I've got what I deserved today."

Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra had a headed goal correctly ruled out for a push on the hour and the hosts suffered a further blow a minute later when Nigerian birthday boy Wilfred Ndidi, turning 21, received a second yellow card for a dive and was sent off.

  • ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

  • YESTERDAY

     
    Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 3
     
    Chelsea 1 Southampton 0
     
    Arsenal 1 Newcastle 0
     
    Watford 1 Huddersfield 4
     
    Brighton 0 Burnley 0
     
    Stoke v West Ham Late kick-off
     
    Man City v Tottenham
     
    Late kick-off
     

    TODAY

     
    West Brom v Man United
     
    Ch102 & Ch227, 10.15pm
     
    Bournemouth v Liverpool
     
    Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow,
     
    12.30am
     

    MONDAY

     
    Everton v Swansea
     
    Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 4am
     
    All on Singtel TV & StarHub

Bakary Sako completed the scoring with a finish from Ruben Loftus-Cheek's assist.

Leicester manager Claude Puel admitted that Palace deserved the win that took them out of the bottom three.

"A lot of things were missing today, it was not a good day for us," he told Sky Sports. "From kick-off, we did not have good intensity and could not find a solution.

"Our play was too slow against a good team with a strong defensive unit and we needed more quickness and quality in the play."

REUTERS

