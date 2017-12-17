First away win eases Palace's troubles

LONDON • Christian Benteke atoned for last week's penalty miss the best way he knew how, scoring a goal and creating another to lead Crystal Palace to their first away win of the Premier League season.

After apologising to his team-mates for ignoring team orders to take, and miss, a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, Benteke registered his first goal in 1,106 minutes in the 3-0 win over Leicester yesterday.

The Belgian put the visitors in front with a glancing header from Andros Townsend's whipped-in cross.

Then, five minutes before halftime, the striker played in Wilfried Zaha, who out-foxed Ben Chilwell before drilling a low shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Benteke said: "I've been really patient and I've been through a hard time. But I'm a big believer, worked hard and I've got what I deserved today."

Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra had a headed goal correctly ruled out for a push on the hour and the hosts suffered a further blow a minute later when Nigerian birthday boy Wilfred Ndidi, turning 21, received a second yellow card for a dive and was sent off.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 3 Chelsea 1 Southampton 0 Arsenal 1 Newcastle 0 Watford 1 Huddersfield 4 Brighton 0 Burnley 0 Stoke v West Ham Late kick-off Man City v Tottenham Late kick-off TODAY West Brom v Man United Ch102 & Ch227, 10.15pm Bournemouth v Liverpool Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am MONDAY Everton v Swansea Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 4am All on Singtel TV & StarHub

Bakary Sako completed the scoring with a finish from Ruben Loftus-Cheek's assist.

Leicester manager Claude Puel admitted that Palace deserved the win that took them out of the bottom three.

"A lot of things were missing today, it was not a good day for us," he told Sky Sports. "From kick-off, we did not have good intensity and could not find a solution.

"Our play was too slow against a good team with a strong defensive unit and we needed more quickness and quality in the play."

REUTERS