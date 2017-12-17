First away win eases Palace's troubles

LONDON • Christian Benteke atoned for last week's penalty miss the best way he knew how, scoring a goal and creating another to lead Crystal Palace to their first away win of the Premier League season.
After apologising to his team-mates for ignoring team orders to take, and miss, a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, Benteke registered his first goal in 1,106 minutes in the 3-0 win over Leicester yesterday.
The Belgian put the visitors in front with a glancing header from Andros Townsend's whipped-in cross.
Then, five minutes before halftime, the striker played in Wilfried Zaha, who out-foxed Ben Chilwell before drilling a low shot past Kasper Schmeichel.
Benteke said: "I've been really patient and I've been through a hard time. But I'm a big believer, worked hard and I've got what I deserved today."
Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra had a headed goal correctly ruled out for a push on the hour and the hosts suffered a further blow a minute later when Nigerian birthday boy Wilfred Ndidi, turning 21, received a second yellow card for a dive and was sent off.
Bakary Sako completed the scoring with a finish from Ruben Loftus-Cheek's assist.
Leicester manager Claude Puel admitted that Palace deserved the win that took them out of the bottom three.
"A lot of things were missing today, it was not a good day for us," he told Sky Sports. "From kick-off, we did not have good intensity and could not find a solution.
"Our play was too slow against a good team with a strong defensive unit and we needed more quickness and quality in the play."
