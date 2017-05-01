Fifth straight league title for Bayern

BERLIN • Carlo Ancelotti hailed Bayern Munich's "fantastic" fifth successive German Bundesliga title after their 6-0 rout of 10-man Wolfsburg clinched the trophy with three games to spare.

"This Bundesliga season was a fantastic experience," said the Italian, who has lifted league titles in four different countries - the Serie A with AC Milan, the English Premier League with Chelsea, the French Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, and now the Bundesliga.

"I am extremely happy and we deserved the victory."

Bundesliga leading scorer Robert Lewandowski netted twice to take his league goal tally to 28, while David Alaba, Thomas Muller, Arjen Robben and Joshua Kimmich were also on target, leaving Bayern 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.

The Bavarians had promised to bounce back following their mid-week German Cup semi-final defeat by Borussia Dortmund and last week's Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

They had also failed to win either of their last two league matches, as their potential treble-winning season turned into a one-title affair.

Amid celebrations of their 27th league crown - 18 more than any other German club - Bayern president Uli Hoeness has said just one title "is a bit too little" for a club that crave success.

Still, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge praised the record-extending achievement, adding: "The league is the most honest of titles. This is something exceptional."

Ancelotti, the only coach to have won the Champions League three times, will be looking to improve Bayern in his second season with the Bavarian giants.

Preparations for next term include a trip to Singapore for the July 25-29 International Champions Cup.

Bayern will compete against Chelsea and Serie A side Inter Milan in the round-robin three-match tournament at the National Stadium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

