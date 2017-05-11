Football: Fifa probes Paul Pogba's Man United move

LONDON • Fifa has launched an investigation into the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United.

World football's governing body is seeking clarification about who was involved in the £89.3 million (S$163.2 million) deal last year and how much they were paid.

It is thought Fifa is concerned that an agreement between Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, and Juventus over the transfer could breach third-party ownership rules.

Raiola has refused to comment.

The news came on Tuesday, the day after a German book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, which is due to be published today, claimed that Raiola pocketed £41.39 million (S$75.5 million) from the transfer of the midfielder, which was concluded last August.

46% Mino Raiola's £41.39 million (S$75.5 million) cut of the £89.3 million Paul Pogba transfer fee as alleged by Football Leaks.

It is alleged that when Pogba moved from United to Juventus for £1.5 million in 2012, Raiola persuaded the Italian club to agree to a "sell-on clause" that would earn the agent 50 per cent of anything over a certain transfer figure, believed to be £40 million.

The book, which is based on the research of Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger, journalists for Der Spiegel, divulges what it claims are details of the mammoth deals that United concluded with Raiola last year and elements of the contracts of two of his clients, Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Agent Raiola's United connection

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN Raiola negotiated Mkhitaryan's £23 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Borussia Dortmund four years ago and then put together a £35 million deal last summer for the 28-year-old to sign for Manchester United, and become the first Armenian player to join a Premier League club. His agent ensured his salary - £200,000 a week - was triple that of his earnings in the Bundesliga. ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC Raiola claims that he was the first person to tell Ibrahimovic that he needed to apply more effort. He met the Swede when Ibrahimovic was playing for Ajax and engineered a 2004 move to Juventus for £13 million. Over the next eight years, with moves to Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, he became the world's most expensive player in aggregate terms. According to the the authors of Football Leaks, Raiola has managed to get United to pay Ibrahimovic a weekly wage of £367,640, which amounts to about £19 million a year. The 35-year-old will also get £2.85 million in goal bonuses: •Goals 1-5: £235,000 (£47,000 a goal) •Goals 6-10: £395,000 (£79,000 each) •Goals 11-15: £555,000 (£111,000 each) •Goals 16-20: £715,000 (£143,000 each) •Goals 21-35: £119,000 each •28 goals: A further £952,000 before his season was cut short when he ruptured knee ligaments last month. THE TIMES, LONDON

Reports based on extracts from documents and contracts relating to Pogba's move, revealed by the Football Leaks operation, allege that Raiola, always described in media reports as Pogba's own agent, was also employed by Juventus before the player's move, to engineer a sale at the best possible price.

Pogba's performances for the Serie A giants had made him one of the most coveted young midfield players in Europe, wanted by many top clubs, and part of Raiola's role for Juventus, according to the leaks, was to generate competition between clubs to deliver a top price.

Some reports have said that United engaged Raiola at the same time, paying another very large fee, to help secure the signing of Pogba.

Raiola is said to have also worked for the Frenchman himself as his agent, to negotiate his new salary package when he joined United.

Football Leaks claims that Pogba earns a salary of £8.61 million (£165,588 a week) and will get an annual loyalty bonus of £3.4 million from next year.

Raiola is said to have earned a near-£23 million portion of the Pogba fee and five instalments totalling £16.39 million from the Old Trafford outfit over the course of his contract.

It is also said that United paid £2.2 million owed by Pogba to Raiola's agency Uuniqq SARL.

Unusually compared to other commercial industries, in football agents are permitted to act for two sides to a transfer, and three in exceptional circumstances, as long as all parties are aware of it and agree.

United have said they are "relaxed" about the Fifa inquiries, issuing a statement saying: "We do not comment on individual contracts. Fifa have had the documents since the transfer was concluded in August."

THE TIMES, LONDON, THE GUARDIAN

