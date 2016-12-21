Fellaini linked with Milan move during transfer window

LONDON • Marouane Fellaini may end his disappointing spell at Manchester United by joining AC Milan in next month's transfer window.

He has told his United team-mates that he is thinking about leaving next month after losing his first-team place.

The Belgian has started only one game in the past two months and was booed as he came off the bench during the 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Dec 11.

The 29-year-old was spotted in Milan on Monday and it is understood that the Italian club are still interested in the midfielder after being linked with him in the summer.

Fellaini was signed by former United manager David Moyes from Everton for £27.5 million (S$49.1 million) in September 2013 and he has 18 months left on his contract.

United also appear to be closing in on the signing of Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof, after Benfica officials flew to England to discuss a possible transfer.

FELLAINI AT UNITED

77 Premier League appearances

7 League goals

15 Bookings

Although three straight Premier League wins have taken United to within four points of the Champions League qualification places, Jose Mourinho wants to further strengthen his squad during the transfer window.

The United manager is looking to sell Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin, with both of interest to Everton.

Benfica are demanding £42 million for Lindelof, who joined them four years ago from Vasteras of Sweden, but they would prefer to hold on to the 22-year-old for the rest of the season.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have performed well in recent games but Mourinho has reservations about Chris Smalling's ability to play through the pain barrier and could be without Eric Bailly for up to a month in the new year, when the Ivory Coast defender goes to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Portuguese is also looking to offload Bastian Schweinsteiger, with six clubs, including Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire, having registered an interest.

United are poised to return to the west coast of the United States for the club's summer tour and could play Manchester City as part of preparations for next season.

United should have faced City in Beijing on the tour of China in July but heavy rain meant the International Champions Cup (ICC) match was cancelled.

That did not leave United contractually obliged to play City but with the ICC schedule for next summer expected to be announced in January, it is understood the two clubs may finally stage a first Manchester derby overseas as part of the tournament.

THE TIMES, LONDON, THE GUARDIAN