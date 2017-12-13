FAS to revamp S-League with focus on youth

A strong focus on youth is among the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) key plans to revive the struggling S-League.

FAS deputy president Bernard Tan said this yesterday after a meeting with the clubs' chairmen.

The most significant change is that each of the six local clubs (Balestier, Geylang, Home, Hougang, Tampines and Warriors) should have at least six players under the age of 23 in their squads, of which at least three must be fielded in their S-League starting line-ups.

The foreign import quota has been cut from three to two.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

SPORT

More lions abroad good in long run

Mixed reaction to changes