FAS saga: Timeline of events leading up to police probe over suspected misuse of funds

SINGAPORE - National sports agency Sport Singapore on Thursday (April 20) filed a police report against over the suspected misuse of Tiong Bahru Football Club's funds, in the latest development of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

The spat began wih Tiong Bahru FC chairman Bill Ng claiming that he knew little of how his $850,000 donations to FAS were used, and wound up with Mr Ng's football club being investigated.

With donations totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars and fingers pointed in various directions, here is a timeline of the events as they unfolded.

APRIL 13

At the unveiling of the Game Changers' election manifesto, presidential hopeful Bill Ng reveals he has made donations totalling $850,000 to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

He claims that he knows little about how the money has been used and urges the media to query FAS general secretary Winston Lee.

APRIL 14

In the wee hours, Mr Lee issues a statement, calling Mr Ng's insinuations "baseless and untrue". Mr Lee explains that $500,000 was donated by National Football League club Tiong Bahru FC, of which Mr Ng is the chairman, towards developing the Asean Football Federation's (AFF) Football Management System. That same day, the AFF issues a statement that thanks a Singapore NFL club for the donation.

APRIL 15

An FAS spokesman reveals that it was former president Zainudin Nordin who had asked Mr Ng to make donations to the AFF for the system.

APRIL 16

National sports agency Sport Singapore calls on the new FAS council, which will be elected on April 29, to "provide a complete and satisfactory report on the management of these matters".

APRIL 17

The Game Changers sends a statement saying that "when Bill Ng agreed to Winston's request for a donation, it was strictly on the basis that the money was to be used to benefit Singapore football, especially our local clubs".

The team also insists that "the former president Mr Zainudin Nordin did not approach Mr Bill Ng over the AFF Football Management System at any time".

APRIL 18

The AFF publishes a statement on its website at noon saying that it was the FAS which had donated the money for the Football Management System. Five hours later, the AFF performs a U-turn by amending its statement to say that it was an NFL club (Tiong Bahru) that gave the money through FAS.

In the evening, Mr Lee produces a series of cheques, payment vouchers and a letter to show that it was Mr Zainudin who had asked Mr Ng to donate the $500,000 to the AFF and that Mr Ng was aware that the money was for the AFF's Football Management System.

Mr Ng responds by saying that the FAS general secretary gave him a letter requesting a donation for the AFF's Football Management System in 2014. Mr Ng signed as he felt that he wanted to support FAS.

APRIL 19

Mr Lee retracts his statement against Mr Ng. FAS' communications department said legal advice is being sought.

The Straits Times reported that Tiong Bahru FC's gross income in the last financial year was reported to be $36.8 million.The amount eclipses the FAS' budget of $35.8 million for the same period.

Although Tiong Bahru's income numbers have not been made public before, Mr Ng has made no secret of its winning formula - jackpot machines.

APRIL 20

Mr Ng declares that he is willing to open Tiong Bahru FC's books for inspection by Sport Singapore or any other government agency.

APRIL 20

National sports agency Sport Singapore lodged a police report over the suspected misuse of Tiong Bahru FC's funds and a purported attempt by a senior officer of the Club to delay and/or obstruct the completion of audits into the S.League sit-out clubs.

The police confirmed that the report was filed, and said it would conduct "thorough investigations" and take appropriate action.