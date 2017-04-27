FAS saga: SportSG chief believes new FAS council should listen to different voices

SINGAPORE - Sport Singapore chief Lim Teck Yin has urged the new leaders of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) - regardless of who is elected - to take all views into account as they take over the national sports association (NSA).

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the launch of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Thursday (April 27), Lim said: "I think everyone has a view on (the problems surrounding Singapore football) and it is their right to hold different views.

"I think the new council should listen very carefully to different voices and to see how they can come up with strategies and plans to serve the wider community of football fans, football teams as well as to put in place a sustained programme to build a strong pipeline for the national team ... the fundamental issue is really take in a wide range of views and make the decisions that you have to make.

"We understand that the council has to make decisions but I think what the community has signalled is they would like to be able to give their input. And I think that's being taken onboard."

But he declined comment on the election itself, which is set to take place at the Sports Hub on Saturday (April 29).

With athletics the other major national sports association (NSA) heading to the polls on the back of claims of infighting - an extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) will take place on May 5 to elect a new management committee of Singapore Athletics (SA) - Lim denied that local sport is in disarray.

"We have 64 NSAs so I don't think we should generalise that our NSAs are all poorly managed. The vast majority of them are doing a great job and trying to serve the community the best they can," he added.

"In the very beginning for athletics I told the SA president (Ho Mun Cheong) that we're looking forward to a cohesive community and committee, because the plans that we need to put in place are multi year plans - they're not plans that can afford to change every year.

"I think he understands that message quite clearly and I hope that in the coming EOGM, SA will do the right thing to ensure continuity of the plans that have already started."

He also insisted that tighter regulation is not needed.

Referring to paddler Feng Tianwei's exclusion from the national set-up last October, Lim said: "You can see that that has been amicably resolved and (the Singapore Table Tennis Association) were happy to allow her to compete ... and she has done very well, so it has worked out for the best and credit to both sides for keeping things on an even keel and Feng Tianwei was good of her to acknowledge and thank STTA for that support.

"I think news is news but by and large our NSAs know what they have to do and they're trying their best to do a good job. But always listening to a wider range of input is useful to making the tough decisions."