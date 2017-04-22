FAS saga: Former football chief Zainudin Nordin says Bill Ng was not his business partner

SINGAPORE - A week after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) claimed that Zainudin Nordin had asked Tiong Bahru FC chairman Bill Ng for a $500,000 to be made to the Asean Football Federation (AFF), the former FAS president broke his silence.

Zainudin, who is also said to have business links with Ng, told the Today newspaper on Saturday (April 22): "Mr Bill Ng and I are not business partners and we do not have any business dealings."

The local football fraternity is gearing up for its inaugural council election on April 29. Ng is leading a slate called the Game Changers to challenge a team led by former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong.

On Wednesday night, national sports agency Sport Singapore made a police report on the possible misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru.

On Thursday, that prompted investigators from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to seize documents and computers from Tiong Bahru's clubhouse as well as Hougang United and Woodlands Wellington. The FAS office in Jalan Besar Stadium were similarly raided.

Ng is also the chairman of Hougang and had previously mooted a merger between the Cheetahs and Woodlands before it was ruled out for being unconstitutional.

Ng, his wife Bonnie Wong Yuk Ying, Zainudin and FAS general secretary Winston Lee were all interviewed by the CAD.

Zainudin was the FAS chief from 2009 until 2016. The former Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP stepped down from politics in 2015.

He said: "I had all this while hoped that the election will proceed smoothly and fairly, and thus chose not to make any statements.

"As things had turned out, I am now giving the authorities all the help for their investigations and I will do everything to help put this behind us.

"My wish is for Singapore soccer to do well which has been my passion and devotion all these years."