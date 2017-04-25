FAS saga: Electoral committee has kept Fifa updated, only world governing body can stop Saturday's election

SINGAPORE - K. Bala Chandran, the chairman of the ad hoc electoral committee (EC) for the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has been providing regular updates to world governing body Fifa regarding the ongoing police probe.

Last Thursday, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) conducted raids at the FAS office at Jalan Besar Stadium, and at the clubhouses of Tiong Bahru, Hougang United and Woodlands Wellington.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Tuesday (April 25), Bala Chandran said: "Fifa has been apprised of what has happened over the past one week or so. I have also forwarded some of the media reports made over the past one week to Fifa.

"I have - as the chairperson of the EC - also given my views on, and the implications of, the police investigations in so far as the Football Association of Singapore Elections are concerned. It is for Fifa to decide whether the election should proceed."

He declined to share what those views were.

The raids came after Sport Singapore filed a police report on Wednesday regarding the suspected misuse of club funds at Tiong Bahru Football Club and an attempt to obstruct audits into clubs.

The CAD also questioned Tiong Bahru and Hougang chairman Bill Ng and his wife Bonnie Wong, former FAS president Zainudin Nordin and current FAS general secretary Winston Lee. All four are out on police bail.

Ng is leading a team called Game Changers at this Saturday's polls and is running for FAS president. His direct rival is former FAS vice president Lim Kia Tong, who is helming a nine-member slate called Team LKT.

Bala Chandran noted that Ng was still clear to contest the election. He said: "There has been no communication between the Electoral Committee and the police over the current police investigations into Mr Bill Ng.

"There has been no material information shared by the police with the EC. There was information shared by Sport Singapore, but the EC was of the view that it was not sufficient to prompt a reassessment into the integrity of his eligibility given that at this stage the presumption of innocence applies until proven guilty."