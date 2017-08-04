Football: FAS names Yazeen Buhari as new deputy general secretary

The new Football Association of Singapore (FAS) council yesterday announced its first major appointment since being elected in April.

Former Singapore Athletics general manager Yazeen Buhari has been hired as its new deputy general secretary (strategy and engagement).

This will be the former referee's second spell at the FAS, having spent 10 months last year as head of development and planning.

He said: "I have confidence and also share in their (the new council members') vision to improve Singapore football at all levels, and to bring our national teams to greater heights."

The 39-year-old left the FAS last November to join the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and led its planning and strategy department, an experience he said will help him in this new role.

Under his portfolio, Yazeen will supervise the implementation of the FAS strategic plan for the next five years and manage key stakeholders of local football. He will also work with international bodies like Fifa, AFC and the Asean Football Federation.

Having also worked as an assistant director at Sport Singapore, his return was welcomed by FAS vice-president S. Thavaneson.

Said Thavaneson: "We are confident that he will add value."

It is understood that the FAS are looking for a second deputy general secretary to oversee the competitions department and manage the S-League. Lim Chin stepped down as S-League chief executive in March.

When asked about the effect Yazeen's appointment will have on general secretary Winston Lee's role, vice-president Edwin Tong told The Straits Times: "Yazeen will be working together with Winston, but the roles were designed with minimal overlap. Yazeen will focus more on planning and engagement for the FAS."

Lee has been under police investigation since April, as part of a probe into suspected misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru Football Club.

Albirex Niigata general manager Koh Mui Tee said he was looking forward to working together with Yazeen. Koh added: "I think the FAS council is doing its best to improve local football, and if it have identified Yazeen as the man to be heavily involved in day-to-day operations, the clubs will definitely work closely with him."