FAS must keep goal in focus

Last Monday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) rolled out what is arguably its most important plan in years - a blueprint for next season's S-League, which it hopes will revitalise the floundering competition.

Poor attendance, lacklustre public interest and a lack of quality football have plagued the S-League in recent years. To fix the rot, the FAS has placed heavy emphasis on youth development.

Besides an age-quota rule that should lower the average age across the league, and which also mandates all six local clubs start every game with at least three Under-23 players to accelerate their progress, there will be a new and tougher fitness test implemented.

The intention is to push for a high-intensity style of football, which can hopefully entice fans and sponsors and build a wider pipeline of promising players for the struggling national team.

While subsidies for S-League clubs will drop by about 20 per cent to about $900,000 next year, public funding has been secured for the next five years.

This stability has allowed clubs to plan long term and created a sense of security among the 150 or so local professionals.

The FAS will unveil more details, including a comprehensive outreach effort targeted at the grassroots, in the coming months before next year's S-League season starts on March 31.

Its strategy to reshape Singapore football looks promising.

Improvement, however, will not happen overnight. It takes determination and discipline from the association, clubs, officials and players to ensure that skills are polished, diets are adhered to and professionalism is maintained.

The public and stakeholders have lost a lot of faith and will rightly be sceptical and wary.

With an annual budget of around $35 million, the FAS is the country's most heavily funded national sports association. All eyes are on it to execute this plan. It cannot afford further missteps.