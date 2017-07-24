Football: Fans urged to go to National Stadium an hour before ICC games kick off as security screening will be enhanced

Fans attending this week's International Champions Cup Singapore football matches at the National Stadium are advised to go to the venue at least an hour before kick-off.

This is due to the enhanced entry screening measures that will be implemented, with large crowds expected to throng the facility.

To facilitate entry, patrons should check the gate numbers on their tickets before going to the Singapore Sports Hub and proceed to the correct security check point. These are:

Gates 1-6, 19-23: Stadium Roar (Kallang Wave Mall Level 3). Access via public transport: Stadium MRT Exit A

Gates 7-14: OCBC Arena (Stadium MRT Exit B)

Gates 15-18: Sports Hub Hard Courts (600m walk under sheltered walkway from Kallang MRT)

Ticket holders are advised to:

• Arrive at the National Stadium at least one hour before kick-off.

• Bring only what is needed to facilitate security checks.

• Avoid bringing bags for quicker clearance.

Security check points will open at 5.30pm and gates will open at 6pm (approximately 11/2 hours before kick-off).

The 100Plus Promenade encircling the National Stadium will be inaccessible to non-ticket holders from 5.15pm.

There will be a "No Bags Lane" at each security checkpoint for quicker entry.

Bags exceeding 35cm x 20cm x 30cm, air horns, loud hailers, large banners and selfie sticks are not allowed into the stadium.

The full conditions of entry for events at the National Stadium can be found at wwsportshub.com.sg/Documents/Conditions-of-Entry/NST-COE.pdf