Fans star-struck by Masters Legends

Student Guy Tan received an ideal mid-examination break yesterday when he met former Arsenal winger Robert Pires at the Courts Megastore in Tampines.

The 16-year-old, who is sitting for his O-level examinations, was one of five Straits Times readers who won passes to meet Masters Football Legends from Arsenal and Liverpool.

They were Pires, his former Arsenal team-mate Nwankwo Kanu, and former Liverpool players Robbie Fowler and Luis Garcia. All were in town for the Battle of the Masters event that was held yesterday at the National Stadium.

Guy, who got a football signed by the players, said: "I managed to get something signed by a player I admire, Robert Pires. The numerous goals he scored showed he has the skills and passion for the game."

The Temasek Secondary School student has three papers left, and said with a laugh that meeting them would provide him with a boost for his examination preparations.

Public relations consultant Josiah Tan may be a Manchester United fan, but the 25-year-old was nonetheless thrilled with his experience.

"It was a great experience to meet former players," said Tan. "It's a surreal opportunity... it's nice to meet people who inspire others."

Nicole Chia