Fans mock Devils' pile-up grumbles

LONDON • Manchester United have not been spared on social media after the club posted a story on their official website lamenting the toughness of their festive schedule.

The club claimed they carried out their own research which shows that Jose Mourinho's men have "a harder time of it than our rivals towards the top of the table".

United are at Leicester today before returning to Old Trafford for games against Burnley on Tuesday and Southampton four days later.

United rightly pointed out that their side have just six non-matchdays between today and Jan 1 and that no club have fewer.

London clubs Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham, read the article, "can boast three more".

The story went on to highlight that Chelsea's matches are "nicely spaced out to give them a total of eight days between games" and noted that "Liverpool and Manchester City have seven".

Separate research by the BBC showed that from Dec 2 to Jan 4, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and United all have to play 10 games. As for the period starting today to Jan 1, United, or at least their fans, will do less travelling than those of City, Spurs, and Liverpool.

And no team have it worse than Leicester. The Foxes will play four matches in the space of just 213 hours. United (215.5) are fifth behind Burnley, Bournemouth and Brighton.

But they are getting little sympathy on Twitter.

"One of the easiest league cup draws, UCL draws, and starting fixtures in PL and Mou somehow still finds a way to complain," wrote @CJordanMink20.

"Man with £700m squad moans about having too many games. Maybe if he didn't play the first team against Bristol it might have helped," said @Fubble365, referring to United's strong line-up in the League Cup quarter-final.

SQUAD ROTATION A MUST It's the price of success, in many respects, but it all means Jose will have to juggle his resources accordingly in order to deal with such an exhausting programme. ADAM MARSHALL, a member of the Manchester United media team, writing in his story, Fixture congestion for Jose's Reds, on the club website.

Despite the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Zlatan Ibrahimovic starting against the Championship side, United fell to a 1-2 loss.

To compound matters, their flight home was cancelled due to fog, reported the Daily Mail.

The squad were then driven back to Manchester on a team coach, arriving at 5am on Thursday. Suffice to say, the Red Devils will not be getting much rest this festive season.