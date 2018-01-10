FA to invest $325m in bid to be 'more diverse'

LONDON • At least one candidate from an ethnic minority background will be interviewed to be the next England manager after Gareth Southgate in line with the Football Association's commitment to adopting the Rooney Rule.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn confirmed a black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) candidate will be interviewed for all England coaching jobs in the future as the FA seeks to improve inclusivity.

It comes in the wake of an extremely damaging six months for its image after the Eni Aluko discrimination allegations, which led to a British government hearing where Glenn and FA chairman Greg Clarke were questioned.

There are currently just five BAME coaches across the 92 English Football League clubs but Glenn said he hoped the rule would have a trickle-down effect.

The rule is named after the late Dan Rooney, former owner of American football team Pittsburgh Steelers and former chairman of the league's diversity committee.

"We are there to set an example," said Glenn. "Talking to people at the Premier League and the FA, I don't see any resistance to it."

The FA also announced an increase in grassroots funding to boost diversity throughout football.

ENGLISH FA CUP 4TH RD

SELECTED FIXTURES Liverpool v West Brom Peterborough (III) v Fleetwood (III)/Leicester Huddersfield v Birmingham (II) Notts County (IV) v Wolves (II)/Swansea Yeovil (IV) v Man United Cardiff (II)/Mansfield (IV) v Man City Southampton v Watford Middlesbrough (II) v Brighton Bournemouth/Wigan (III) v Shrewsbury(III)/West Ham Newport (IV) v Tottenham Norwich (II)/Chelsea v Newcastle Selected fixtures involving Premier League teams. Roman numerals denote tier of non-EPL teams. Games to be played on Jan 26-29.

The new plan is the FA's response to the issues thrown up by the Aluko affair, which eventually led to the sacking of England women's team manager Mark Sampson.

In a statement yesterday, Glenn said: "The initiatives and investments announced illustrate how committed the FA is to becoming a more inclusive and diverse organisation. The FA will now invest over £180 million (S$325.2 million) a year back into the game, more than we have ever done before, which will have a meaningful impact at every level of football in England."

In the FA Cup fourth-round draw, Manchester United face an awkward trip to fourth-tier side Yeovil while Tottenham also have a tricky tie against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two's Newport.

THE GUARDIAN