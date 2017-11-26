Everton will get a new manager soon: Moshiri

LONDON • Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri has shortlisted three candidates and said he is close to the appointment of a new manager for the Premier League club.

The British businessman told Talksport that the club were close to securing a replacement for Dutchman Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on Oct 23 after the Toffees dropped into the relegation zone.

"The first priority is to stabilise the club and finalise the appointment of a manager. We are close," Moshiri said.

Former Everton player David Unsworth was elevated from his role as Under-23 manager and has overseen one victory and four defeats in six matches, including the 5-1 hammering at Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday.

However, he was on the training pitch on Friday at the time when Moshiri made his announcement, with no inkling of the news until he came indoors for a scheduled press conference, according to The Guardian.

The 44-year-old, however, supported Moshiri's decision of appointing a permanent manager as soon as possible, regardless of whether he will even be considered for the job on a full-time basis.

"If we're further than we were last night, or before we went on to the training pitch, towards getting a permanent manager that's fantastic," Unsworth said, ahead of today's Premier League trip to Southampton.

-9 Everton's goal difference in six matches under caretaker David Unsworth's stewardship.

"The sooner it's sorted, the better. What will be, will be. This is a wonderful job for any aspiring manager, any senior manager, any manager of any club in the world."

Having been rebuffed by Watford over Marco Silva, it seems more likely Everton will have to settle for an available target.

Names like Ralf Rangnick, Louis van Gaal and Sam Allardyce have been mentioned.

Unsworth added that Everton "owed their fans a win" after a poor performance against Atalanta but warned they could expect another tough game at Southampton.

"I am really looking forward to it. They are a good team, they pass the ball really well. But we must see a reaction now," he said.

"Our players must stand up and have the courage to go and get a result."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN

SOUTHAMPTON V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9.30pm