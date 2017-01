Everton midfielder Kevin Mirallas shooting past the despairing dive of Toffees old boy John Stones to score his side's second goal in the 47th minute as a hapless Gael Clichy looks on. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring against Manchester City in the 34th minute while Tom Davies (79th) and new boy Ademola Lookman (90th) put the polish on a result that left City 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea (52 points).