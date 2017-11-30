Erratic Spurs tottering

LONDON • There are still six months of the Premier League season to go but Tottenham's title challenge already looks to be over.

It is hard to reach any other conclusion after Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered a third successive away defeat in the league for the first time since 2014.

Tottenham, quite simply, have lost their way domestically. They have collected only four points from their last five league fixtures and are unrecognisable from the team who comprehensively outplayed Real Madrid at Wembley earlier this month.

Pochettino was clearly bitterly upset with this latest 2-1 defeat at Leicester and did not hold back afterwards as he accused his players of lacking fight during a "sloppy" first-half performance.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez scored spectacular goals for the Foxes before the interval and, although Harry Kane pulled a goal back in the second half, Leicester held on for the victory.

Asked why his team had started so badly, Pochettino said: "It's a good question because we talk a lot about starting in a better way than how we started against West Bromwich (in the 1-1 draw) on Saturday and again we concede a goal.

"We need to learn from this game, that we need to start every game fighting and competing.

"It's not about tactics or a different system or the selection or the starting XI. The collective performance was so poor.

"In the second half, we competed and fought and in the end, if the game finished 2-2 or 2-3 for us, it was deserved."

He lamented the 82nd-minute golden opportunity Fernando Llorente squandered to equalise from close range, with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel out of position.

He said: "But it's true we weren't clinical, because we had a few easy chances to score."

For Leicester manager Claude Puel, it was heartening when Vardy and Mahrez terrorised the Tottenham defence as they did during their 2015-16 title-winning season.

It was all lightning breaks and Spurs looked almost shell-shocked by the interval.

Vardy's goal arrived after 13 minutes, and was a reward for Leicester targeting the area behind Spurs' riskily high line against such a pacy striker.

Mahrez then cut in from the right just before half-time. Danny Rose was out of position, so the Algerian glided past Jan Vertonghen before curling the ball past 'keeper Hugo Lloris.

Leicester registered their second league win under Puel, who was appointed late last month, and the Frenchman was optimistic about his side's immediate future.

"It was a big win with quality. It was a fantastic game for us," Puel said.

"The goals from Jamie and Riyad were fantastic and this is amazing for the future. It's important to continue this hard work in the training sessions. It's just one game but it's promising."

One of the few positives for Spurs was the sight of Erik Lamela coming off the bench to set up Kane's goal. The Argentinian was making his first appearance for 13 months following serious hip injuries and Spurs immediately benefited from his presence.

Tottenham next travel to Watford on Saturday while Leicester host Burnley.

