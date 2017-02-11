Epson keeps Eagles flying high

In a gesture to reaffirm their partnership, S-League football club Geylang International's chairman Ben Teng (right) presented an Eagles jersey to Toshimitsu Tanaka, Epson Singapore's managing director (South-east Asia) yesterday at a signing ceremon
In a gesture to reaffirm their partnership, S-League football club Geylang International's chairman Ben Teng (right) presented an Eagles jersey to Toshimitsu Tanaka, Epson Singapore's managing director (South-east Asia) yesterday at a signing ceremony.

Electronics company Epson extended its sponsorship of Geylang, which began last February, by another year.

At yesterday's event held at Jalan Besar Stadium, the team also unveiled their 20-man squad, including 14 players who have been retained, for the new league season, which starts on Feb 26.

