Epson helps Eagles fly high again

Geylang International chairman Ben Teng (far left) and Epson Singapore managing director Toshimitsu Tanaka inked a one-year extension, understood to be worth $100,000, to their sponsorship deal at 1-Altitude yesterday. Teng said: "It's not easy to find a partner like Epson and I'm thankful our relationship can continue to grow into the third year. More than just the financial aspect, they bring to the table a partnership with J-League 2's Matsumoto Yamaga and other clubs, as well as a great passion and proactiveness for football at grassroots level." The Eagles open the league season against Warriors next Wednesday.