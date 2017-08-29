English Premier League talking points

1. PEP GIVES STERLING ALL CREDIT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made an unexpected revelation that he has not been inspiring the in-form Raheem Sterling in training but that it is the other way around.

"I learn from him," Guardiola said. "The players improve the managers, believe me."

Guardiola insisted he cannot teach Sterling how to score, saying that is purely his "talent". But how then do his players improve? "I don't know, maybe you improve, maybe you have to find another manager, I don't know," he said.

2. CONTE COMMITTED TO BLUES

Tension has been festering at Chelsea in recent months, born of frustrations in the transfer market, but manager Antonio Conte has at least reassured fans that he is "totally committed" to the club regardless of the board's successes over the next three days.

He said: "I'm a coach, not a manager. When you want to strengthen your squad, you have to give your opinion and speak with your club, but then the club goes into the transfer market to try and sort the situation. To try and help us. Sometimes it is possible. Sometimes it's not possible. But I must be focused with things on the pitch and continue to work with my players."

3. DE BOER'S HEAD ON THE LINE

Managers do not last long in the Premier League. Claudio Ranieri will tell you that. Nevertheless, the news that Frank de Boer is in danger of losing his job at Crystal Palace after four games in charge is pretty astonishing.

Yes, Palace have been terrible under the Dutchman. But a new approach - to nurture young talent - was always going to take time to bed in.

Having taken a leap of faith, the least Palace's board could do is hold their nerve longer than they appear willing. And what if they do sack de Boer - persuade Sam Allardyce to return?

THE GUARDIAN