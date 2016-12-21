Eleven launches $0.99 weekly subscription plan, includes Serie A and NBA but not EPL

SINGAPORE - For less than a dollar per week, sports fans in Singapore will now be able to watch premium live content through their mobile devices.

Eleven Sports Network on Wednesday (Dec 21) announced a new weekly subscription plan priced at $0.99 that offers eight different sports like football, basketball, rugby, tennis, badminton, swimming, table tennis and squash on two of its channels - Eleven and Eleven Sports.

While it will not include access to live English Premier League (EPL) football matches (available on its third channel - Eleven Plus), the new package will have Italy's Serie A, England's FA Cup and League Cup games, rugby's Six Nations tournament and National Basketball Association (NBA) games.

The new lite subscription package costs $0.99 for a weekly pass ($3.96 a month), or $39.90 for an annual pass, with both options including a complimentary seven-day trial period.

For those interested in the EPL, they will need to sign up for the Eleven Sports Premier plan, which costs $24.90 for a monthly pass (without contract), $19.90 for a monthly pass (with a one-year contract) or $214.90 for an annual pass. All include a complimentary 30-day trial period.

Subscription can be done online at elevensports.sg and via the Eleven app, which can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. The network's channels are also available in Singapore on Singtel TV, StarHub Go, Toggle, M1, and Samsung TV.

The London-based online streaming service provider, which started operations in Singapore last year, has been expanding its subscriber base aggressively. It claims to have more than 30,000 subscribers currently and is targeting to hit 100,000 by the middle of 2017.

It secured the exclusive rights to the Euro 2016 football tournament and now screens three live EPL matches weekly. In October, it announced a four-year broadcast deal with the NBA to complement its plate of sports offerings.

Eleven Sports Network (Singapore) managing director Shalu Wasu said: "As market leaders and the biggest OTT (over-the-top) live broadcasters, our goal is to inspire a culture beyond boundaries and we believe that we can do this by making sports entertainment affordable again for Singaporeans.

"With Singapore's infrastructure and audience preferences, we are trying to change way sports content is consumed not just locally, but globally."

Part of his confidence stems from Singapore's connectivity. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report in June, smartphone penetration rate here was more than 100 per cent - meaning that, on average, Singaporeans own more than one smartphone.

This is well ahead of South-east Asia's levels of around 40 per cent. The global figure is around 54 per cent.

Furthermore, the Media Development Authority's inaugural OTT survey released in July noted that more than half (54 per cent) of 2,585 Singaporeans and permanent residents surveyed used OTT video services.

Among adults, millennials - those aged 15 to 34 - watch sports the most, and 60 per cent of adults aged 15 and above watch videos on their mobile devices.

The sports media rights market was estimated to have a global value of US$43 billion (S$62.09 billion) in 2016.