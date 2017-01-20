Draw dents last-eight prospects for Gabon

LIBREVILLE • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second time in as many games but Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon were again held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in Libreville on Wednesday.

Prejuce Nakoulma silenced the home crowd as he gave Burkina Faso the lead but Aubameyang levelled from the penalty spot.

Gabon had chances to win the game late on but this was the third 1-1 draw in as many matches in Group A as Cameroon beat Guinea-Bissau 2-1 in the other match.

"The Ivory Coast won the last Africa Cup of Nations after drawing their opening two games," said Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho.

"Maybe it is a good omen. Everything still depends on us. If we beat Cameroon we will qualify."

Cameroon closed in on the quarter-finals after their victory. The Indomitable Lions came from behind to defeat Guinea-Bissau with Sebastien Siani and Michael Ngadeu scoring after Piqueti's contender for goal of the tournament had given the debutants the lead.

The Guinea-Bissau midfielder collected possession midway inside his own half, lobbed one opponent and then outpaced another, before he crashed a shot past Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.

"Our first-half performance was not worthy of Indomitable Lions, it was more like tame lions," Cameroon coach Hugo Broos said.

"But I think we deserved to win the game on the basis of our second half."

Cameroon need only a draw against Gabon in their final Group A game on Sunday to secure a place in the last eight.

