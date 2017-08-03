Doubts remain over Sturridge as Reds fly high

LONDON • Daniel Sturridge has given Liverpool a pre-season injury scare after suffering a thigh problem while scoring the final goal in a convincing 3-0 friendly defeat of German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The injury-prone Liverpool striker chipped an exquisite finish over Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich in the 83rd minute of the Audi Cup game at the Allianz Arena.

In doing so, the 27-year-old suffered a thigh injury that forced him to be substituted.

However, the England international will not require a scan, the Premier League club confirmed yesterday.

Liverpool said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) that the substitution was only a precaution and they would continue to monitor him.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Sturridge after the match.

"He has prepared really well and I just hope it's only a small injury and he can play again soon," the German said. "His goal was really great and he had another chance before that. You could see how fast he is."

Any time on the sidelines would represent a significant setback to Sturridge who, despite doubts over his long-term Liverpool future at the end of last season, has impressed Klopp this summer with his fitness and application.

The competition for forward places in Klopp's side has intensified following the record signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma this summer, and Liverpool's attacking prowess was evident as they beat Bayern comfortably.

Sadio Mane, who is working his way back to fitness having undergone knee surgery in April, opened the scoring against Carlo Ancelotti's team and was instrumental in Liverpool's second, a close-range header from Salah.

Bayern enjoyed plenty of possession, but could not cope with their opponents' pace and penetration on the counter attack.

Klopp, was however, not carried away with probably Liverpool's most impressive result of the summer so far.

"Nearly everything was good but we are still in our preparations, we haven't played enough football so far and Bayern enjoyed too much possession tonight," he said.

"We gave the ball too much and we had to run around too much, but at times, my team showed how good they can play football.

"In attack, we were really good. In the first half, we were very dangerous on the counter, the pressing was very good."

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS