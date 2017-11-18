Don't let it slip away, Kane urges his team

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur need to start beating the Premier League's top teams away from home if they are to mount a serious title challenge this campaign, striker Harry Kane said ahead of today's trip to Arsenal.

Despite their progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham have won just once - a 2-1 triumph over Manchester City last year - in 16 away league games against City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Tottenham beat United, City, Chelsea and Arsenal at home last season, and drew with Liverpool, but their away record against the same opposition was underwhelming and Kane has urged his team to avoid a repeat of those results.

"It's important for us to start beating the big teams away. Not just Arsenal, but all of the top six," Kane told Sky Sports.

"We've done very well at home against them in recent years but, if we want to be challenging for the title, these are the games we need to win away from home.

"We're going to try and win the game, we always do, but it will be tough. We need to go and play the way we play against them at home, and find a way to win."

Third-placed Tottenham suffered their most recent away defeat by a top-six side at second-placed United last month, but both teams headed into the international break level on 23 points, eight points behind leaders City.

Ahead of today's match, Pochettino hailed Arsene Wenger as a "special manager".

"In football history, he's one of the great managers, the same level as (former Manchester United manager Sir Alex) Ferguson," said Pochettino.

"He will always be a special manager. To keep motivation more than three years is difficult.

"When you talk about 20 years, it's amazing. Everyone who talks about him needs to show respect. Some days you're good, some days not so good. But show respect."

The Argentinian added that Wenger was one of the managers he admired when he was making his way into coaching at Espanyol.

"Wenger was an innovator, ahead of everyone, like Ferguson," said Pochettino.

"That's why my respect and admiration is high. I would like to be like him one day; 20 years at Tottenham."

