Data plays key role for Bayern

Even as Bayern Munich players faced off with Chelsea in their International Champions Cup Singapore opener last night, the team continued with their busy off-pitch engagements yesterday.

The German Bundesliga giants visited their official intelligence and enterprise software partner SAP's South-east Asia headquarters in Mapletree Business City.

Then, in an hour-long session with the media, Bayern's director of media, digital and communications Stefan Mennerich and SAP's global general manager of sports and entertainment Stefan Wagner shared how the German side use technology to provide a top match-day experience at their Allianz Arena home ground.

Collaborating through their "Connected Live Stadium" project, Bayern utilise SAP's Process Orchestration technology to collect data from various systems in and around the stadium. By using a mobile app, the club, the arena staff and management can manage any situation quickly and decisively.

Using the common match-day problem of traffic congestion as an example, Wagner demonstrated through the app how he can use the data provided to propose possible solutions the club could employ to alleviate the situation such as diverting traffic to alternative routes.

The project will also see key match-day processes such as food and beverage, facilities management, travel flow, fan engagement and merchandising enhanced by this technology. "It's very important to have a good data system. We are 10 times faster now in various areas," noted Mennerich.

Wagner and Mennerich agreed that the partnership has been successful in making business processes leaner and more efficient, but insisted that more is to come.

Said Wagner: "This is the first phase. Now we are tapping into Bayern's core business, which is football and sports development … understanding what the coaches and scouts needs."

Nicholas De Silva