Cup cracker perfect farewell for Iniesta

MADRID • Eight LaLiga titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League trophies, three Uefa Super Cups, three Club World Cups and now his sixth King's Cup.

If this was the first of many goodbyes for Andres Iniesta and his last final for Barcelona, there could be no better swansong after the LaLiga leaders crushed Sevilla 5-0 to win their fourth consecutive and record 30th King's Cup on Saturday.

In a post-match interview, the veteran Barca captain said he would reveal his plans "this week" as he weighs an offer from China to move in the summer, having been at the Nou Camp since he was 12.

According to Xinhua, Chinese Super League club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan look set to win the race for his services.

There was, however, no sign of age catching up with the 33-year-old at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Iniesta capped a sublime performance by scoring Barca's fourth goal.

The Spain international looked tearful as he departed to a standing ovation in the second half, from some Sevilla fans too, before hoisting the trophy aloft.

Asked if this was his last final with Barca, he added: "It's a possibility. In a few days, I'll make it public and nothing more. Today is a very special and emotional day."

Lionel Messi scored in between a first-half double for Luis Suarez as Barcelona ran riot with Philippe Coutinho converting a late penalty for the fifth goal.

But Iniesta, who made his first-team debut in 2002, was the man of the moment and his goal was a moment of individual brilliance after a superb shimmy left Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria helpless.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said his presence was "a stroke of good luck", while the Spanish media were equally effusive in their praise post-match, with Marca describing him as the "Last Emperor" while AS ran the headline "Iniesta, don't go!" and Diario Sport's front page screamed "Long live the King".

The midfielder will win his ninth LaLiga title if Barca beat Deportivo La Coruna next weekend and, in typically humble fashion, he did not get carried away with the accolades. "It was a great night on a collective and personal level," he said. "We will try to add the league to leave a good taste in people's mouths."

Team-mate Jordi Alba admitted Iniesta's departure would leave a gaping hole in the dressing room.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS