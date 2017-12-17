Creative spark not lost: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that the "dark days are back" in terms of inconsistency, just because Liverpool failed to win their last two games.

The German - whose side have drawn successive games against Everton and West Bromwich Albion, which dampened spirits following a stunning 7-0 Champions League humbling of Spartak Moscow - said his players had not lost their creative spark.

Up until the two draws that have left Liverpool fifth in the table, Klopp's forwards - Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah - had earned the sobriquet of the Fab Four.

However, Klopp - speaking at his press conference ahead of today's match with Bournemouth - was in no mood to accept the sudden change of opinion about his side.

"Nine days ago, we were flying, and now I look in your eyes and see that obviously we have real problems," he told journalists on Friday.

"I'm not sure if here is the only place where we think like this - 'Oh, now we are back in the dark days' or whatever."

The Liverpool manager confirmed that goalkeeper Simon Mignolet would return in place of Loris Karius against Bournemouth.

Defenders Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne are all unavailable.

But a late decision will be made on the fitness of Daniel Sturridge, who has a tight hamstring, added Klopp.

England midfielder Adam Lallana, who has made only one appearance this season because of a thigh injury, is set to be named in the squad.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

BOURNEMOUTH V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am