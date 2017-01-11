CPF Board tells S-League clubs to pay up

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board has asked local S-League clubs to pay contributions owed to its Prime League players after it discovered that at least one club had not been paying them for up to five years.

Prime League players, who play for the reserve side of the fully professional S-League teams, are employed on contracts which pay them a maximum of $300 in training allowances to cover meal and transport costs.

The S-League clubs were notified last November, and at least one club duly paid up the shortfall in CPF contributions the following month.

It had claimed that it was initially unaware it had to declare the allowances to the CPF Board.

