Coutinho key to hopes of first EPL title

Henry Han, 41, taxi driver Vice-president, Liverpool FC Supporters Club Singapore

Q Who will be the key player for your team in the new Premier League season?

A Philippe Coutinho. This is the season he will showcase his range of passes and unlock defences. Over the last few seasons he has been good even though he is still getting better. This season is kind of the coming of age for him.

The Barcelona transfer news is a sign we have a good player on the books. Unless he indicates he wants to leave, it is just news for now.

Q Would you rather Liverpool win the Champions League or the English Premier League?

A I would like to win the English Premier League. If you are the winners of the domestic league, it goes without saying that there will be Champions League football the following season, which is where we should be playing year in, year out.

Q The Premier League has reached its 25th season. What was your favourite moment in the last 25 years?

A The title run-in during the 2013-14 season, with Luis Suarez leading the way. It was exciting football, we were in the running throughout the season and it was a pity we lost out in the end after losing at home to Chelsea. I feel for our (former) captain (Steven Gerrard), it has always been a dream of his to win the league.

