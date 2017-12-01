Conte unlikely to get touchline ban for dismissal

LONDON • Antonio Conte has apologised after the Chelsea manager was sent to the stands for a furious touchline rant during his side's 1-0 win over Swansea on Wednesday.

The Italian was incensed with Swansea's time-wasting throughout the first half at Stamford Bridge and his frustration boiled over when referee Neil Swarbrick failed to award Chelsea a clear corner.

His constant complaining reached a peak with that incident and fourth official Lee Mason responded by telling Swarbrick, who sent Conte to the stands.

The Blues boss initially retreated to seats behind the Chelsea bench, but he had to watch the second half on television in the home changing room before seeking out Swarbrick and Mason to say sorry.

"It's right to apologise for what happened during the game. I apologised to both of them," he said.

"In the first half, I saw Swansea was wasting time. I said this a few times to the fourth official.

"I didn't see anything change. I was frustrated with this situation. I tried to tell him again. Then the referee took this decision. For sure I made a mistake. I was frustrated."

Conte could be fined for his first dismissal since his move to Chelsea 18 months ago. However, he insisted he did not swear and, unless Swarbrick disagrees in his report to the Football Association, Conte is unlikely to be hit with a touchline ban.

Chelsea dominated a goal-less opening period, managing 11 shots, and broke the deadlock only in the 55th minute when Antonio Rudiger reacted quickest to N'Golo Kante's deflected shot by diving to head the ball home.

The defender had replaced Cesar Azpilicueta in the starting XI - ending the Spaniard's run of 74 consecutive EPL starts for Chelsea in which he has played every single minute.

Chelsea's struggles in front of goal continued for the rest of the game, with Eden Hazard also surprisingly left on the bench in favour of Willian as a combination of solid goalkeeping by Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and wasteful finishing prevented them from winning by a greater margin.

Swansea remain second bottom. They did not have a shot on target and have not scored in their last four.

